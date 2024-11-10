Major Discount Retailer Closed a Bunch of Massachusetts Stores

Massachusetts continues to see a wave of business closings. Everything from restaurants, banks, and retailers have thrown in the towel with some of their locations as they struggle to stay alive.

One discount retailer announced a couple of months ago that hundreds of stores are closing as the company wants to "aggressively address underperforming stores."

Big Lots plans on closing a few more Massachusetts stores. According to Google searches, the Dennis Port, Northampton, Ashland, Seekonk, and West Springfield locations have all permanently closed and more stores are on the chopping block including the following:

Danvers, 10 Newbury St. Ste 5 (978) 646-9462

Methuen (Methuen Center), 40 Jackson St. (978) 794-8250

One store that was originally on the list but has been saved from extinction is the Lynn location at 126 Boston St.

According to various online media sources, “The decision is part of the company’s ongoing restructuring process aimed at enhancing customer experience and refining its market presence.” The Lynn store will be having a grand reopening sale and is offering discounts to BIG rewards members. For more information, you can contact the Lynn store at (781) 592-3279.

