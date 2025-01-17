It Doesn’t Look Good for 17 Retail Stores in Massachusetts

Massachusetts has experienced a whirlwind of retail closures with more to come this year. Walgreens, Kohl's, Macy's, Stop and Shop, and more have either closed some underperforming locations or are planning some closures in the coming months.

One retailer that was going to be forced to close all of its stores in the country is Big Lots. Then recently the discount retailer was saved by Gordon Brothers Retail Partners as Big Lots can keep some of its stores from going under. The Gordon Brothers agreement would transfer 200-400 endangered Big Lots stores to Variety Wholesalers Inc. Hence, keeping some stores from sinking.

The Future Looks Bleak for Some Big Lots Stores in Massachusetts

Although the recent news is good for some Big Lots stores, Gordon Brothers released an advertisement letting potential buyers know there are many Big Lots leases available for sale. The advertisement states that all offers are due no later than January 24. 2025. 17 of the Big Lots stores on the list are in Massachusetts which indicates that those stores will not be in business much longer.

The following Massachusetts Big Lots stores have leases available for sale per Gordon Brothers.

217 Main Street, Attleboro

416 Southbridge Street, Auburn

480 Boston Road, Billerica

7 Plaza Way, Fairhaven

353 John Fitch Highway, Fitchburg

275 East Central Street, Franklin

344 Timpany Boulevard, Gardner

126 Boston Street, Lynn

40 Jackson Street, Methuen

146 South Main Street, Milford

457 Dalton Avenue, Pittsfield

90 Shops At 5 Way, Plymouth

59 New State Highway Unit 2, Raynham

151 VFW Parkway, Suite 50 Revere

390 Cooley Street, Springfield

207 Swansea Mall Drive, Swansea

116 East Main Street, Webster

What's the future of these Big Lots stores? It doesn't look good at this point. You can view the original advertisement flyer by going here.

