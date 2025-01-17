It Doesn’t Look Good for 17 Retail Stores in Massachusetts
Massachusetts has experienced a whirlwind of retail closures with more to come this year. Walgreens, Kohl's, Macy's, Stop and Shop, and more have either closed some underperforming locations or are planning some closures in the coming months.
One retailer that was going to be forced to close all of its stores in the country is Big Lots. Then recently the discount retailer was saved by Gordon Brothers Retail Partners as Big Lots can keep some of its stores from going under. The Gordon Brothers agreement would transfer 200-400 endangered Big Lots stores to Variety Wholesalers Inc. Hence, keeping some stores from sinking.
The Future Looks Bleak for Some Big Lots Stores in Massachusetts
Although the recent news is good for some Big Lots stores, Gordon Brothers released an advertisement letting potential buyers know there are many Big Lots leases available for sale. The advertisement states that all offers are due no later than January 24. 2025. 17 of the Big Lots stores on the list are in Massachusetts which indicates that those stores will not be in business much longer.
The following Massachusetts Big Lots stores have leases available for sale per Gordon Brothers.
- 217 Main Street, Attleboro
- 416 Southbridge Street, Auburn
- 480 Boston Road, Billerica
- 7 Plaza Way, Fairhaven
- 353 John Fitch Highway, Fitchburg
- 275 East Central Street, Franklin
- 344 Timpany Boulevard, Gardner
- 126 Boston Street, Lynn
- 40 Jackson Street, Methuen
- 146 South Main Street, Milford
- 457 Dalton Avenue, Pittsfield
- 90 Shops At 5 Way, Plymouth
- 59 New State Highway Unit 2, Raynham
- 151 VFW Parkway, Suite 50 Revere
- 390 Cooley Street, Springfield
- 207 Swansea Mall Drive, Swansea
- 116 East Main Street, Webster
What's the future of these Big Lots stores? It doesn't look good at this point. You can view the original advertisement flyer by going here.
LOOK: 50 Beloved Retail Chains That No Longer Exist
Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer
LOOK: 50 Famous brands that no longer exist
Gallery Credit: Liz Barrett Foster
LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore
Gallery Credit: Stacey Marcus