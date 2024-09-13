Retail Chain with Massachusetts Locations Closing Over 300 Stores

Massachusetts is a great place to live. Residents and visitors have their choice of city or county life, plenty of restaurants, and of course plenty of shopping.

Massachusetts is home to an abundance of independent retailers from book stores, to sports equipment and gift shops. While small and family-owned businesses are a vital part of the state's economy, big box stores have their place in Massachusetts as well.

The state of Massachusetts has 48 Walmart locations, 49 Target locations, and 45 Home Depot stores just to name a few. So there is no shortage of chain stores in the Bay State, but one prominent chain has announced the closure of several Massachusetts locations.

Major Retailer with 300 Stores Announces Closure of Some Massachusetts Locations

Discount retailer Big Lots says it will be closing more than 300 of its stores nationwide, including several here in Massachusetts.

Initially, the big box store announced plans to close just 35 to 40 locations nationwide, but the number has dramatically increased.

Out of the 300 stores slater to close nationwide, Big Lots will close at least five stores in Massachusetts. The Massachusetts locations that will close are in Ashland, Dennis, Northampton, Seekonk, and West Springfield.

The chain currently has 1,389 locations in the U.S.