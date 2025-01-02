Popular Retailer May Not Close Massachusetts Stores After All

Massachusetts folks were about to see the closure of another popular retail brand but now there may be some hope for the Bay State. Discount retailer, Big Lots announced a few weeks ago that the company planned on permanently shutting down its over 900 stores. However, that has changed.

Get our free mobile app

The Big Lots Brand Receives a Lifeline

It was revealed in a press release on December 27 that Big Lots has agreed to a sale transaction with Gordon Brothers Retail Partners, LLC ("Gordon Brothers Retail Partners") that enables the transfer of Big Lots assets, including stores, distribution centers, and intellectual property, to other retailers and companies, including Variety Wholesalers, Inc.

This transaction now protects some Big Lots stores from closing. The press release states Variety Wholesalers intends to acquire between 200 and 400 Big Lots stores, which it plans to operate under the Big Lots brand moving forward, and up to two distribution centers.

It Looks Like Some Big Lots Stores are Still Going to Close

While this is all good news for some the fact remains that Big Lots has over 900 locations which means some stores are still going to close unless Variety Wholesalers decides to keep more stores operating.

Are Massachusetts Big Lots Stores Going to Remain Open?

As of this writing, it hasn't been revealed which Big Lots stores are going to be protected from the closures. Big Lots has 17 stores in Massachusetts including Attleboro, Auburn, Billerica, Fairhaven, Fitchburg, Franklin, Gardner, Lynn, Methuen, Milford, Pittsfield, Plymouth, Raynham, Revere, Springfield, Swansea, and Webster. Hopefully, some if not all of those locations can remain open under the new ownership. This is a developing story. Be sure to check back for updates.

LOOK: 50 Famous brands that no longer exist Stacker compiled a list of more than four dozen famous consumer brands that no longer exist, consulting sites such as TheStreet, Good Housekeeping, and Eat This, Not That!, along with numerous throwback sites dedicated to consumer brands. Gallery Credit: Liz Barrett Foster

LOOK: 15 formerly popular foods in America that are rarely eaten today Stacker researched the history of popular foods, from Jell-O salads to Salisbury steak, and highlighted 15 that are no longer widely consumed. Gallery Credit: Stacker