Massachusetts: These Big Celebrities All Have One Thing in Common
From Boston to Springfield to the Berkshires, these over 100 celebrities have something in common: they were all born in Massachusetts. Let's see where they hail from and if any are from your town.
Celebrities Born in Massachusetts
From actors, athletes, politicians, musicians, and more, these celebrities were born in Massachusetts. Do you see any that were born in your town or city?
Gallery Credit: Getty Images
