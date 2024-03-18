Big Retailer Goes Bankrupt, 22 Stores In Massachusetts

JoAnn Fabric, which has 22 locations in Massachusetts, has filed for bankruptcy. The 81 year-old fabric chain's business has been on a steady decline for years now. Jo-Ann saw a brief surge in sales during the early days of COVID due to people staying at home, but that was short lasting.

JoAnn has 850 stores nationwide.

In a statement Monday, the Ohio-based company said it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and has secured $132 million in fresh funding that helps reduce its debt in half, which had ballooned to $1 billion. Its roughly 850 stores and website will remain open for business. -cnn

Social Media is reacting to the news of Jo-Ann on Monday...

Oooono Women!

What r u going to do!?

Jo-Ann Fabric is filing Bankruptcy! -Random on Facebook

Jo-Ann Fabrics is on the edge of bankruptcy, the last national fabric chain. Independent stores died off long ago. I guess that leaves internet stores? -Random on Facebook

'Family Dollar Closing a 1000 stores' news story broke last week...

Who doesn't love a good dollar store? They can be a little messy, but they're undeniably popular here in the U.S.

As families continue to struggle with inflation, as many goods as possible on the cheap is an option.

Dollar Tree who owns Family Dollar says it will be closing 370 more locations this year, according to foxbusiness.com.

Popular MA Discount Store Closing Locations

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Massachusetts Has 55 Locations of 'Family Dollar'

Amesbury

Ashland

Attleboro

Ayer

Belchertown

Bellingham

Boston

Brockton

Chelsea

Chicopee

Clinton

Danvers

Dedham

Dorchester

Dracut

Dudley

East Boston

East Hampton

Everett

Fairhaven

Fall River

Fitchburg

Gardner

Haverhill

Holbrook

Holyoke

Lawrence

Leominster

Lowell

Lynn

Methuen

Middleborough

New Bedford

Pittsfield

Plainville

Rockland

Salem

Somerset

Southbridge

Southwick

Spencer

Springfield

Stoughton

Taunton

Townsend

Turners Falls

Waltham

Webster

West Bridgewater

Westfield

Whitman

Winchendon

Woburn

Worcester

There is no word on which Massachusetts stores would be affected by the closures of Family Dollar. The company announced late last year that they would be closing 600 stores during the first half of 2024. So, with the announcing of 370 additional stores closing, that would bring the total to nearly 1000 stores.

Dollar Tree who bought Family Dollar in 2015 cited poor earnings as the reason for the closures...

Dollar Tree CEO Rick Dreiling said during an earnings call in December that its Family Dollar stores had softer same-store sales due to unexpected costs from a recall of various over-the-counter drugs and medical devices in nearly two dozen states last fall.

The most popular items sold at Family Dollar

Cleaning supplies

Toiletries

Snacks and beverages

Canned foods

Health and wellness products

Household goods

Kitchen supplies

School and office supplies