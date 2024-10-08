Big Y Makes Checkout Lane Change In Mass.

Fraud is rampant in Massachusetts these days and credit card skimmers are just a small part of the mayhem.

What is a credit card skimmer?

Skimming occurs when devices illegally installed on or inside ATMs, point-of-sale (POS) terminals, or fuel pumps capture card data and record cardholders’ PIN entries.

Criminals use the data to create fake payment cards and then make unauthorized purchases or steal from victims' accounts. -fbi.gov

Modern skimmers now incorporate Bluetooth or other wireless technologies to transmit stolen data wirelessly, reducing the risk of detection. Some advanced skimmers can even capture your PIN. -staysafeonline.org

Big Y has added credit card skimmer stoppers to checkout lanes at Massachusetts locations

I was in the Big Y in Pittsfield, MA last night when I noticed the credit card kiosk thingy had a red plastic lock or stopper looking device where you slip your credit card in.

FYI….Big Y has installed safety devices to stop skimmers. Convenience stores, self checkout in stores, gas stations or anywhere you use a card should install these no matter the cost. -Laura Keefner on Facebook in Great Barrington, MA

I usually opt for the "tap" option instead of swiping or inserting the credit card chip. Does this really avoid getting "skimmed". Yes.

Opt for contactless payments: When you tap your card to pay, you reduce the risk of skimming and shimming altogether.

Before I noticed these new devices, I saw the manager at Big Y going checkout lane to checkout lane swiping to detect credit card machines skimmers just two weeks ago.

