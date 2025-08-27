Mass. Grocer Named ‘Most Trustworthy’ In U.S.

People's choice of grocery store has to do with many things. Proximity to where they live, accessibility by a certain mode of transportation, quality of product, price, and support of local community all play a role.

Me? I just like the layout of the Big Y store in my city. Plus, I really do feel like I can trust the employees. They are pleasant, personable, respectful, they don't avoid you, and they seem like they genuinely enjoy their job. This is seemingly rare these days.

Big Y World Class Market has been named "Most Trustworthy" in America.

What do they mean by trust?

Customer trust, employee trust, and investor trust.

Big Y, a Springfield, MA family owned business, operates a number of full-service grocery stores throughout Massachusetts.

You can find their supermarkets in Amherst, Chicopee, East Longmeadow, Easton, Franklin, Great Barrington, Greenfield, Holden, Kingston, Lee, Longmeadow, Ludlow, Milford, North Adams, Northampton, Norwell, Norwood, Palmer, Pittsfield, South Hadley, Southampton, Southbridge, Southwick, Spencer, Springfield, Walpole, Ware, West Peabody, West Springfield, Westfield, Wilbraham, and Worcester. These locations offer the full range of grocery items, including fresh produce, deli, bakery, meats, and household essentials.

Newsweek’s methodology evaluated trust through three pillars: customer trust, employee trust, and investor trust. An independent survey of 25,000 U.S. residents, combined with a social listening analysis of 304,000 online mentions, formed the basis of the rankings. -newsweek.com

Big Y also operates smaller convenience stores with adjacent gas stations, called Big Y Express. Customers can enjoy cheaper gas when they earn Big Y points by shopping at their supermarkets.

Chicopee : Big Y Express Chicopee MA

: Big Y Express Chicopee MA Hadley : Big Y Express & Car Wash, 73 Russell Street, Hadley, MA 01035

: Big Y Express & Car Wash, 73 Russell Street, Hadley, MA 01035 Lee : 320 Housatonic Street, Lee, MA 01238 (first Big Y Express, opened 2013)

: 320 Housatonic Street, Lee, MA 01238 (first Big Y Express, opened 2013) Longmeadow : Big Y Express Longmeadow MA

: Big Y Express Longmeadow MA Northampton : Big Y Express Northampton MA

: Big Y Express Northampton MA Pittsfield : 202 West Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201

: 202 West Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201 South Hadley : Big Y Express South Hadley MA

: Big Y Express South Hadley MA Springfield : Big Y Express Fresh Market, Tower Square, 1500 Main Street, Suite 164, Springfield, MA 01115 (urban market)

: Big Y Express Fresh Market, Tower Square, 1500 Main Street, Suite 164, Springfield, MA 01115 (urban market) Wilbraham: Big Y Express Wilbraham MA