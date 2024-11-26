Massachusetts is Home to New England’s Biggest Mall

The mall culture is something that seems to be dwindling nowadays as more malls close to the increase and popularity of online shopping. I don't get to the mall too much these days. If I do, it's only once in a while, usually when I'm coming back from a doctor's appointment in Springfield, Massachusetts. I'll hop over to the Holyoke Mall to see what's new for stores and restaurants.

Never say never but I don't think the popularity of the mall and that mall culture the same way we did decades ago when it was the place to be with your friends on a Friday night and weekends. Going to the movies, hanging out at the food court, and playing in the arcades were all part of a teenager's write of passage. During the holiday season, the mall was the place to be for buying gifts for the loved ones on your list.

Massachusetts is Home to the Largest Mall in New England

There are still some malls out there and some big ones to boot. One Massachusetts mall I would love to check out sometime happens to be the largest mall/shopping complex in all of New England and that's the Natick Mall. The Natick Mall which is located on Worcester Street in Natick has 1,695,884 square feet of gross leasable area and contains over 200 stores. It's also worth noting that the mall has a current look with impressive architecture.

The current Natick Mall is actually the second mall after the original mall was demolished in 1993 (with the exception of Filene's) and a new, expanded mall was built and opened in 1994. If you haven't experienced the Natick Mall there is a great walkthrough video that was put together by Fleabitten Adventures (make sure you subscribe to his page on YouTube) that we have for you to check out below. Enjoy.

