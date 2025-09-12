The Biggest Prize Ever Won On A Scratch Ticket In Mass.

Sarah Newton of Pittsfield, MA is about $4 million dollars richer than she was last week thanks to a scratch ticket. Newton purchased a 200X game scratch ticket at an Alltown convenience store in Pittsfield and hit for $10 million! She opted for the cash lump sum payout, and walked away with $6.5 million before taxes.

$10 Million is a lot! What is the highest amount ever won on a scratch ticket in Mass.?

The highest amount ever won on one is $25 million. This happened in 2023 when an anonymous person bought a $50 "Billion Dollar Extravaganza" ticket in Somerville, MA. -boston.com

Later that year, Desiree Fortini-Craft from Hyde Park won another $25 million from the same game. She had won $1 million before in 2006! A third $25 million prize from that game went to a trust in Taunton.

So far in 2025, the biggest wins have been $15 million from the "Diamond Deluxe" game, but nothing has topped $25 million yet.

How much do scratch tickets cost in Mass.?

Scratch tickets cost different amounts, from $1 for simple ones up to $50 for fancy games with big prizes. Cheaper tickets like $1 or $2 have smaller wins, maybe up to $10,000. But the $50 tickets offer the most money. For example, the new "$25,000,000 Mega Money" ticket, launched in May 2025, costs $50 and lets you win up to $25 million.

The most you can win depends on the game. Right now, $25 million is the top prize in the biggest scratch games. Other games have $10 million or $15 million as their max.

How many big prizes are there?

How many big prizes are there? It varies by game. In "Billion Dollar Extravaganza," there were three $25 million prizes. The new "Mega Money" also has three $25 million prizes, plus four $2 million ones and twelve $1 million prizes. Smaller games might have just one or two top prizes. Once they're all claimed, that prize level is gone. Always check the odds before playing—they're about 1 in 10 million for the grand prize in these big games.