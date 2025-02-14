The Ski Resort In Mass. With The Biggest Vertical Drop

Welcome to February vacation week here in Massachusetts as the kids are gonna be home for seven straight days looking for things to do besides playing endless hours of Fortnite.

If you live the commonwealth you'd better make the most of wintertime fun. Skiing, snowboarding, and tubing is a great way to get out there. My stepson Anthony is constantly begging us to go skiing with his buddies and I think it's great.

The good news for us is that we live in The Berkshires and we have the best skiing.

Which ski resort has the tallest vertical drop in Massachusetts?

Unlike the other New England states to the north, Massachusetts is really not known for its massive mountains in terms of skiing. Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont all have ski resorts with much larger vertical drops (the vertical distance from the top to the bottom of the mountain or slope) than Massachusetts.

Killington (3,050 ft), Sugarloaf (2,820 ft), Smugglers Notch (2,564 ft), Sugarbush (2,552 ft) and Stowe (2,341 ft) round out the top five mountains with the biggest vertical drops in New England, none are in Massachusetts.

Massachusetts' biggest vertical drop can be found at Berkshire East in Charlemont and is home to usually more advanced skiers due to its more challenging trails. Berkshire East has a vertical drop of 1,181 feet.

Jiminy Peak in Hancock, however, is the tallest ski resort in Massachusetts with a peak of 2,380 feet. The vertical drop is 1,150 ft. This beautiful spot is the top rated ski resort in the state featuring 40 trails and 9 lifts. This place is super family friendly and has some great restaurants and night skiing!