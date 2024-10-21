Bill Belichick Says This Mass. Fun Spot Is ‘Best In New England’

New England Patriots coaching legend Bill Belichick, 72, has been making headlines as of late with his new 23 year-old girlfriend. It was also written that Robert Kraft "fired" Belichick from the Patriots and that their separating was not a mutual agreement.

I kept him for 24 years,” Kraft said. “I didn’t enjoy having to fire him, but I tried to do it – if you look at the press conference and how it happened, tried to do it in a classy way.” -boston.com

I don't think Bill cares. He is living his best life at the farm.

Bill Belichick says this farm is the "Best in New England"

West End Creamery in Whitinsville, MA

Belichick and his girlfriend Jordan Hudson spent some time in Massachusetts this weekend.

Whitinsville is southeast of Worcester, MA

There is a ton to do at this place. The creamery, corn maze, mini-golf, and more.

Two Corn Mazes (large and small)

Wagon Ride

Barnyard 500 Pedal Carts

Farmyard Challenge

Corn Crib

The Ball Zone

Cow Train

Barnyard Jump (must be 36” or taller)

Duck Races

Tug-o-War

Tractor Tire Mountain

Barnyard Basketball

Pumpkin Patch (Patch now sold out for the season)(Pumpkins available at our Pumpkin Tent while supplies last.)

Battle Zone ($5)

And so much more!

West End Creamery Instagram West End Creamery Instagram loading...

“We were honored to have some special guests visit us yesterday and experience the fun of getting lost in our 6 acre corn maze celebrating Bill Belichick’s legendary coaching career in New England!” West End Creamery posted Saturday on its Instagram account, which featured a photo of Belichick and Hudson. -nypost.com

