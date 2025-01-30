Massachusetts has been dealing with bird flu which is officially considered 'widespread' throughout the Bay State. Officials said it was likely the cause of death for dozens of geese, swans, and other birds in Plymouth.

What is Bird Flu?

As stated by the CDC, H5 bird flu is widespread in wild birds worldwide and is causing outbreaks in poultry and U.S. dairy cows with several recent human cases in U.S. dairy and poultry workers. Bird flu is now considered widespread in Massachusetts as the virus is suspected to be the cause of death in both wild and domestic birds in several Massachusetts municipalities according to Boston.com.

The site stated the following:

Between 500 and 1,000 wild bird deaths suspected to be from the avian flu have been reported in Massachusetts, though the real numbers are likely higher, officials said during a press briefing per The Boston Globe. It is the state’s largest outbreak of the virus, according to the newspaper.

You'll want to refrain from handling birds as humans can contract the virus (though as of this writing, there haven't been any human cases of the virus in Massachusetts). You'll also want to keep your cats indoors in infected areas as felines are highly susceptible to the virus. The Associated Press reports, since March 2024, dozens of cats have caught the virus. These include barn and feral cats, indoor cats, and big cats in zoos and in the wild.

Per the CDC, this is the current situation for H5 Bird Flu across the country.

• Dairy cattle: Ongoing multi-state outbreak

• Wild Birds: Widespread

• Poultry Flocks: Sporadic outbreaks

• Mammals: Sporadic infections

• Person-to-person spread: None

• Current public health risk: Low

67 Confirmed Total Reported Human Cases in the United States

1 Death Associated with H5N1 Bird Flu Infection in the United States

You can get more Bird Flu information including guidance and protective measures by going here.

