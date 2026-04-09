Major Retailer Has Extended Hours at All Massachusetts Locations
If you're a BJ's Wholesale member, we have great news for you. You can now shop longer at all BJ's stores in Massachusetts.
With the extended hours, BJ's customers can use the retailer’s many shopping options, including online purchases, curbside pickups, and same-day deliveries.
The reason behind extending the hours is that BJ's wanted to give its customers more shopping options and flexibility. Retail is a competitive industry, and offering its customers more convenience is a key advantage for the wholesale club.
Another reason for the extended hours is due to the rising demand at BJ's gas pumps. As gas prices continue to rise, motorists are looking for the best price possible. According to BJ's website, members save 20 cents per gallon on average with BJ's gas. I've seen some of those lines at the BJ's gas pumps during the day; they can be quite long. The extended hours at the pump alone get applause from me.
What are BJ's New Hours for Massachusetts Locations
With the extended hours now implemented, BJ's operates until 10 pm Monday through Saturday and until 9 pm on Sundays.
Where Can I Find a BJ's Club in Massachusetts?
BJ's has 32 locations in Massachusetts, including the following:
Attleboro Gas Station
Auburn
Auburn Gas Station
Chicopee
Danvers
Dedham
Framingham
Franklin
Greenfield
Haverhill
Hudson
Hyannis
Hyannis Gas Station
Leominster
Medford
North Dartmouth
Northborough
Norwood Gas Station
Pittsfield
Plymouth
Quincy
Quincy Gas Station
Revere
Seekonk
South Attleboro
Springfield
Stoneham
Stoughton
Taunton
Uxbridge Distribution Center
Waltham
Weymouth
Remember, to shop at BJ's or purchase gas for your car, you have to be a BJ's member. However, you can shop at the wholesaler with a one-day pass. You can get more details on membership and one-day passes by going here.
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