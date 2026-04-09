Major Retailer Has Extended Hours at All Massachusetts Locations

If you're a BJ's Wholesale member, we have great news for you. You can now shop longer at all BJ's stores in Massachusetts.

With the extended hours, BJ's customers can use the retailer’s many shopping options, including online purchases, curbside pickups, and same-day deliveries.

The reason behind extending the hours is that BJ's wanted to give its customers more shopping options and flexibility. Retail is a competitive industry, and offering its customers more convenience is a key advantage for the wholesale club.

Another reason for the extended hours is due to the rising demand at BJ's gas pumps. As gas prices continue to rise, motorists are looking for the best price possible. According to BJ's website, members save 20 cents per gallon on average with BJ's gas. I've seen some of those lines at the BJ's gas pumps during the day; they can be quite long. The extended hours at the pump alone get applause from me.

What are BJ's New Hours for Massachusetts Locations

With the extended hours now implemented, BJ's operates until 10 pm Monday through Saturday and until 9 pm on Sundays.

Where Can I Find a BJ's Club in Massachusetts?

BJ's has 32 locations in Massachusetts, including the following:

Attleboro Gas Station

Auburn

Auburn Gas Station

Chicopee

Danvers

Dedham

Framingham

Franklin

Greenfield

Haverhill

Hudson

Hyannis

Hyannis Gas Station

Leominster

Medford

North Dartmouth

Northborough

Norwood Gas Station

Pittsfield

Plymouth

Quincy

Quincy Gas Station

Revere

Seekonk

South Attleboro

Springfield

Stoneham

Stoughton

Taunton

Uxbridge Distribution Center

Waltham

Weymouth

Remember, to shop at BJ's or purchase gas for your car, you have to be a BJ's member. However, you can shop at the wholesaler with a one-day pass. You can get more details on membership and one-day passes by going here.

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