Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meet Beauty

Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week.

This week's Pet of the Week is Beauty, is a laid-back 4-year-old domestic shorthair who arrived at the Berkshire Humane Society after her owner lost their home. So now, this gorgeous girl is hoping for a new home with you!

Beauty does start out a bit shy but with a little love and coaxing, she warms up quickly to those she meets. Although she may be shy, she would do well in a home with dogs, but no cats please as she is not fond of her feline counterparts.

Beauty has lived indoors with adults only so a home with teens and older would be best. If you’re looking for a fabulous fur friend with a perfect personality to add to your family, please consider this lovely girl.

For more information on adopting or meeting Beauty, please reach out to the Berkshire Humane Society feline staff at (413)-447-7878 ext. 124