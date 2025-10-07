Every fall, the sound of lime looking hard shells fall to the pavement of the radio station parking lot where we work. They'll startle you if you're not expecting one to fall right in front of you. Black walnuts!

The Black Walnut Tree

The black walnut tree is often called the most valuable tree in Massachusetts. Why? Its wood and nuts make it a big deal for people who build fancy stuff and love tasty snacks. To the non tree enthusiast, this tree will blend in like any other - unless you have a metal roof and one in your backyard.

Why so valuable?

The main value comes from the lumber. Black walnut wood is dark, strong, and beautiful, like chocolate with swirly patterns. Folks use it to make high-end furniture, kitchen cabinets, gun handles, and even church benches. A single big log can sell for $1,000 to $3,000 or more, depending on how straight and clear it is. That's way pricier than most woods from oaks or pines in the state. The nuts add extra bucks too - they're yummy for pies, ice cream, or just eating. But harvesting them is tricky because the green husks stain everything black and bitter. Still, a good crop can bring in cash for farmers. -thetimberlandinvestor.com

Are Black Walnut Trees rare?

Pretty much. Black walnuts aren't super common here. It's native only to a small western sliver of the state, like parts near the New York border. Most spots in New England are too cold or rocky for it to thrive naturally. You might spot scattered ones in yards or old woods, planted long ago, but wild groups are few. That scarcity jacks up the price.

Where can you find black walnuts?

Where do they grow best in Massachusetts? Look to the west and south, in rich, moist soils near rivers or valleys. Places like the Connecticut River Valley or Berkshires have the right spot: deep dirt, good water, and some shade. Eastern areas, like Boston, mostly have planted ones, not wild. These giants can hit 100 feet tall and live 200 years, but they drop messy leaves and husks that poison nearby plants with a chemical called juglone.