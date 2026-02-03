Massachusetts has had some very frigid conditions lately, and people are doing what they can to keep themselves warm. As such, it seems we're hearing about residential fires regularly. There were recently two fires in Lee, one likely caused by a wood stove, and the other is still being investigated. In addition, an elderly woman recently died in a house fire in Pittsfield, which is also still being investigated.

Now, nobody is claiming that any of these fires occurred over carelessness or foolishness, but it is important that when weather-proofing your home for the extreme cold, you follow safety precautions. Caulking cracks, weather stripping doors and windows, letting faucets drip, disconnecting and draining hoses, and shutting off exterior water spigots are all great and safe ways to weather-proof your home paticulalrly before the winter season hits.

Massachusetts Homeowner Takes a Blowtorch to Ice on His Roof...It Didn't Go Well

One thing you never, ever want to do is try to thaw out frozen pipes or melt ice from your roof with a blowtorch. That is a big no. A Milton resident found this out the hard way recently when he accidentally set his house on fire.

As you can see from the video, the homeowner wasn't injured, but this serves as a good lesson...don't take a blowtorch to your house, not in the winter, not anytime of the year. If you do that, you're playing with fire, pardon the pun. Call a professional ice removal service and let them handle the ice issues.

