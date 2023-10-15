Bob Brutally Beat In Massachusetts, Refuses To Press Charges

The purpose of this post is not incite violence on anyway to a real human being or animal for that matter.

Meet Bob. Bob has become pretty popular over the years. Take your aggression out on Bob!

Who is Bob?

attachment-IMG_7193 loading...

B.O.B.

Body Opponent Bag

A great partner for sparring techniques or target work, the original BOB - Body Opponent Bag is a life-like mannequin with a vinyl "skin" for more realistic self-defense training.

BOB features seven height adjustments from 60 inches to 78 inches tall. BOB is ideal for punching and strikes. Made for home use. Also look for the BOB XL, which has a longer torso for more training possibilities, including kicks. -centurykickboxing.com

If you love boxing you might be familiar with Bob. You can practice kicking the crap out out Bob and Bob will never press charges.

Bob on a front lawn in Massachusetts, BRILLIANT!

attachment-IMG_7192 loading...

Instagram Videos of Bob are everywhere!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diana Rathborne (@dianarathbo)

When I was taking boxing classes a few years ago, Bob was a big part of our circuit training. It felt really good to take aggression out on Bob. Again, Bob will never fight back or press charges.

MMA loves Bob

SPARRING You will be able to practice your sparring techniques with precision since you can pinpoint your target. While other bags might even be within scale, the Body Opponent Bag is designed to resemble the human body so you can aim for actual body parts like the kidney, ribs or head.

WORKOUTS Workouts lose a lot of benefit when they become the same old, same old. You need to vary your workouts and you also need to vary the equipment that you train on.

This is why it is so good to incorporate BOB into a training environment. -ultimate-mma-equipment.com

Some form of Bob has been around and available for the last 45 years.

