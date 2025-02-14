Watch: Massachusetts Family Captures Bobcat on Camera

Winter is in full swing in Massachusetts and what a season it has already been.

While most folks have just been trying to deal with cold temperatures and consistent snowfall, one Massachusetts family was dealing with some unexpected wildlife.

Massachusetts Family Captures Bobcat on Camera

According to Mass Wildlife, bobcats are the only wild cat now found in Massachusetts. The large and elusive predators are common in the central and western parts of the state, but are also becoming more present in the northeast, and expanding into the southeast part of Massachusetts as well. They can live in a large variety of habitats including residential neighborhoods.

Bobcats are carnivores and most commonly prey on medium-sized animals such as rabbits and hares but will eat mice, squirrels, skunks, opossums, muskrats, birds, and snakes. Occasionally bobcats will prey on larger animals such as deer but this is generally when other food items are scarce.

While the wild felines are adapting to suburban settings and may be seen in backyards and residential areas they rarely cause conflicts with human activities. However, if you have livestock or chickens experts recommend you pen animals in or near a barn at night and keep chickens within secure pens or coops. Electric fencing may be used as a deterrent.

The good news is although experts say it is possible, it's very unlikely that bobcats will attack cats or small dogs, however, your best bet is to never leave pets outside unattended, especially at night.

One local Massachusetts Police Department is reminding residents to keep their small pets safe by sharing a video of a visiting bobcat. Check it out below.