Berkshire Humane Society Pet(s) of the Week: Meet Teddy & Rosie

Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week.

This week's Pets of the Week are Teddy and Rosie. Teddy and Rosie are a brother and sister bonded pair of 7-year-old Chihuahua mixes who are looking for a home where they can spend their golden years.

Teddy and Rosie can be a tad nervous meeting new people, but with time, patience, and especially cookies, they are sure to become fast friends with you. Some of their favorite activities include hanging out with their human friends, going on walks, romping in the shelter pen, and eating all the cookies! (Did we mention they love eating cookies?)

Teddy and Rosie have lived with children before and could potentially live with them again, as well as with cats. This lovable pair is mostly house-trained but do have accidents every once in a while, so they could use a refresher in that department. Teddy and Rosie’s adoption fees have been graciously sponsored by a generous donor.

If you’d like to give this adorable pair of senior pups a new lease on life, please reach out to the Berkshire Humane Society kennel staff at (413)-447-7878 ext. 126