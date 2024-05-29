Berkshire Humane Society Pet(s) of the Week: Meet Derbie & Essie

Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week.

If you're looking for the perfect pair of cats, look no further than our Pets of the Week, Derbie and Essie. This lovely pair of male and female two-year-old siblings arrived at Berkshire Humane Society due to a family member’s allergies.

Staff at Berkshire Humane described these cats as the "no photos please" type of felines, but shared some shots with us.

This shy but sweet pair are in search of their new forever home together, but due to their shyness, they would do best in a quiet, adult-only home. The pair has never lived with children or other pets.

Derbie is described as a lap cat and enjoys being pet. He’ll require routine grooming for his beautiful, long hair.

His green-eyed sister Essie is the short-haired counterpart of the duo. She enjoys basking in the sun via the view from their window condo at the shelter.

Because they are a bonded pair and enjoy each other’s company, they can be adopted at a discounted adoption fee via the shelter’s “Buddy Program”. Since they are so shy and it will take them time to warm up to new surroundings, they’ll need patient adopters willing to provide them time to adjust and acclimate.

If you have the time and love to provide this quiet pair, please reach out to the Berkshire Humane Society feline staff for more information on how to adopt them at (413)-447-7878 ext. 124