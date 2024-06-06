Luxurious Boston Home of Famous Celtics Star For Sale, Just Before NBA Finals

Massachusetts is a great place to live. From sandy, sprawling Cape Cod beaches, to the stunning Boston city skyline, all the way to the beautiful, lush mountains of the Berkshires, Massachusetts really has it all.

Massachusetts also has a great overall quality of life. It consistently finds itself featured on lists of the best places to live, the best small towns, and even the safest cities, so there is plenty to brag about.

The real estate market in general has been wild for the past three years and Massachusetts has been no exception. Regardless of location, properties across the Bay State have been selling like crazy, and even celebrities are getting in on the action.

Massachusetts real estate has long been popular among the rich and famous from palatial estates on Cape Cod and the Islands to stunning penthouses in downtown Boston, and even more remote and modest mountain homes in the Berkshires, celebs know that real estate in the Bay State can be a bargain compared to other areas of the country.

While that might be true in many areas, real estate prices in downtown Boston are not for the faint of heart. An NBA star's former residence there is currently up for sale and is breathtaking

Luxurious Downtown Boston Skyrise, Former Home of NBA Player and Boston Celtics Star Up for Sale

Blake Griffin is a six-time NBA all-star who ended his career with the Boston Celtics in the 2022-2023 season. A stunning unit on the 55th floor of the highly sought after Millenium Tower, which was Griffin's home for the duration of his time with the Celtics, is now up for sale, ahead of the team's NBA Finals appearance.

The former Griffin residence is listed by David W. Murdock with Boston Real Estate Group by Compass, for $6,825,000. If that seems pricey, just remember there is also an HOA fee of over $5,000 a month, as the building includes luxurious amenities including lounges, a swimming pool and hot tub, a spa and fitness center, a billiards room, a movie theater, a golf simulator, and on-site dining.

The unit itself is a custom-finished 3,172 SF home-in-the-sky that offers breathtaking panoramic views from sunrise to sunset. The impeccable layout features floor-to-ceiling windows, 12.5 FT ceilings, and quality craftsmanship throughout.

The great room features modern rounded glass chandeliers and a towering gas fireplace. The Chef's kitchen is a masterpiece, boasting Wolf and Subzero appliances, a full-sized dual-zone wine fridge, Calacatta marble waterfall counters, and sleek white Poggenpohl cabinets. The island seating and built-in bench seating make it perfect for intimate gatherings and sunset dining.

All three generously proportioned bedrooms are en-suite, with the 'primary' offering multiple bathrooms, a soaking tub with back bay vistas, and custom walk-in closets. The home also offers tremendous in-unit storage, two valet parking spaces, wireless motorized shades, and decorative lighting.