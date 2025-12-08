Boston, Massachusetts Dismal Ranking on List of Best Cities for Singles

There is a lot to love about living in Massachusetts. From its iconic Cape Cod beaches to the bustling Boston metro area, to the peaceful hills of the Berkshires. Massachusetts truly has something for everyone.

Whether you were born and raised in Massachusetts, or are a transplant to the best state in New England, you know all it has to offer.

Massachusetts boasts a strong economy, affordable living, excellent public schools, and an overall high quality of life. The state has been highlighted as one of the best states to live in the US several times, by publications like US News and World Reports, Niche, and CBS News.

One thing Massachusetts might not be known for, however, is it's dating scene. On a recent ranking of the best cities for singles in the country, the states capital city of Boston did not fare well.

Boston, Massachusetts Ranked Dismally On List of Best Cities for Singles

WalletHub recently published a list of the best cities for single people in the United States and Massachusetts did not do well. The first time even one city from the Bay State appears on the list is at a disappointing number 50.

In order to compile their ranking, WalletHub looked at metrics like percentage of singles and gender balance in nearly 200 American cities, as well as economic data for meal and drink pricing and accessibility to recreational opportunities.

The best cities for singles looking to mingle? The top five were Atlanta, Las Vegas, Tampa, Seattle and Denver, respectively.