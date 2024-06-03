Boyz II Men Show Cancelled In Western Mass.

Fans of the nineties rhythm and blues trio and new jack swing era group Boyz II Men were disappointed to learn that due to scheduling conflicts, their show western Massachusetts appearance later this month has been cancelled.

Boyz II Men Cancelled for June 27 show at Tanglewood Center for the Performing Arts in Lenox, MA

Boyz II Men were on this year's lineup for Tanglewood's popular artist series.

We regret that this concert has been canceled due to scheduling conflicts. If you purchased your tickets from bso.org, your ticket purchase will be refunded in full automatically within 3-5 business days. -tanglewood.org

Boyz II Men Facebook Boyz II Men Facebook loading...

Due to open for the '90s sensation were Javier Colon, who won season 1 of The Voice, and Pittsfield, MA native Matt Cusson.

And just as I posted about opening for Boyz II Men, unfortunately they cancelled the show on June 27. Hope everything is ok on their end! We will be back at Tanglewood for sure! -Matt Cusson on Facebook

attachment-316689745_6516033428423743_7533715935837808406_n loading...

Boyz II Men are the best selling R&B group of all time boasting 64 million albums sold worldwide.

Hits such as "End Of The Road", "I'll Make Love To You", "Motownphilly", "On Bended Knee" and more dominated radio airplay in the 1990s. Kenneth "Babyface" Edmunds wrote for the group as well as Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis. The group formed in 1985.