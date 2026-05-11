Major Country Icon Announced As Big E! 2026 Performer
Folks across Massachusetts look forward to the fun, games and of course, the food that the Big E brings to our corner of the state every fall. A staple of the season in Massachusetts, nothing is as bittersweet as summer ending and transitional into fall as the fairgrounds are transformed.
Besides, butter carving, carnival rides, and spectacular shopping the Big E offers it also brings musical acts from all over the globe to Springfield, Massachusetts. Over the years, artists like Diana Ross, Dolly Parton, Lynyrd Skynard, and even Destiny's Child have graced the stage at different points in their careers and this year's musical line-up is shaping up to be spectacular.
Country Music Icon to Perform at Big E!
Per a social media post from The Big E! this morning, country music hall of famer Brad Paisley is the latest artist to be announced in this years line-up.