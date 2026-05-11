Major Country Icon Announced As Big E! 2026 Performer

Folks across Massachusetts look forward to the fun, games and of course, the food that the Big E brings to our corner of the state every fall. A staple of the season in Massachusetts, nothing is as bittersweet as summer ending and transitional into fall as the fairgrounds are transformed.

Besides, butter carving, carnival rides, and spectacular shopping the Big E offers it also brings musical acts from all over the globe to Springfield, Massachusetts. Over the years, artists like Diana Ross, Dolly Parton, Lynyrd Skynard, and even Destiny's Child have graced the stage at different points in their careers and this year's musical line-up is shaping up to be spectacular.

Country Music Icon to Perform at Big E!

Per a social media post from The Big E! this morning, country music hall of famer Brad Paisley is the latest artist to be announced in this years line-up.

Paisley is a country music superstar known for his virtuosic guitar skills, clever songwriting, and a blend of traditional country with modern vibes. He was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry as a member in 2001, just two years after his debut album, making him one of the youngest artists to receive the honor.

In addition Paisley has won three Grammy Awards , 14 Academy of Country Music Awards, and 14 Country Music Association prestigious Entertainer of the Year in 2010.

Paisley has racked up 25 No. 1 singles on the Billboard Country charts.

Paisley will take the main stage at The Big E! on Friday, September 25 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale this Friday morning at 10 a.m.