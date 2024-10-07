Massachusetts Supermarket Chain Involved in a Big Fight

October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Massachusetts-based grocer Big Y is supporting the big fight against this common disease.

The Springfield-based family-owned supermarket chain has kicked off its annual Partners of Hope campaign. According to a media release, each October the initiative helps raise awareness and funds for breast cancer research and treatment. The Partners of Hope campaign enables Big Y to give assistance to local breast cancer organizations, hospitals, and medical centers.

In 2023, the campaign raised over $40,000. In addition, Big Y matches the donations made each year. All proceeds from Big Y’s Partners of Hope Campaign are donated to 33 local breast cancer support groups throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut.

Christina Metcalf, Division Director, Breast Surgery, Saint Francis Hospital said the folllowing about Big Y's Partners of Hope campaign.

The support from Big Y and their customers is incredibly helpful to the Karl J. Krapek, Sr. Comprehensive Women’s Health Center at Saint Francis Hospital and our patients. The funds raised go directly to our free mammogram program and patient assistance fund, which helps support women in our community who may not otherwise have access to these lifesaving procedures. Thank you for supporting our mission to provide high-quality, equitable care to all.

In addition, Michael P. D’Amour, President and CEO of Big Y made the following statement about the Partners of Hope campaign.

Breast cancer affects thousands of people in our community each year. The purpose of our Partners of Hope campaign is to raise awareness about education, early detection and help provide vital resources to empower individuals in their journey. We invite everyone to join us in this important fight.

Customers can participate in the cause by purchasing a Partners of Hope ribbon for $1 when checking out at any Big Y location. Big Y has locations throughout Massachusetts including Springfield, Pittsfield, and Worcester to name a few. You can view a full list of stores by going here.

Customers can also participate in the Partners of Hope campaign by donating here.

