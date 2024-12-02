A Popular Holiday Attraction is Now Back in Massachusetts

The holiday season is back in full swing and Massachusetts has its fair share of holiday attractions that are now open. One particular attraction opened last week and will be around for you to enjoy through January 5, 2025.

Massachusetts is Home to an Impressive Light Show

Bright Nights at Forest Park in Springfield is back. It's a three-mile drive of dazzling lights set to holiday music that plays through your car's radio.

The light show is spectacular and everything you can think of is included from Santa, gingerbread families, snowmen, dinosaurs and more totaling more than 750,000 lights.

My wife and I took the tour of Bright Nights several years ago and it was quite spectacular. I loved how the lights came to life and the pace at which we were driving was perfect. In my opinion, this light show is one of the best things to get you in the holiday spirit. Whether you are having a great day or a bad one, explore Bright Nights and you'll come out with a smile on your face.

I hope to make a return trip soon as my daughter (she's four) needs to see the show as she would truly appreciate it.

So, Just How Popular is Bright Nights?

Bright Nights is so popular that the attraction has received over seven million visitors since 1995. Whether they are coming from Springfield, Boston, Worcester, or other parts of the country and world, Bright Nights is the place to be this holiday season. Bright Nights at Forest Park is located at 295 Sumner Avenue, Springfield. You can learn more about Bright Nights by going here.

