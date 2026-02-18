Many Berkshire County residents will feel the effects if the Berkshire Regional Transit Authority (BRTA) goes through with its proposed service reductions.

State Representative (for the 3rd Berkshire District) Leigh Davis stated in a press release that she is firmly opposed to these cuts. "Public transportation is not a luxury in the Berkshires — it is a lifeline. We do not have commuter trains or subways. When bus service is reduced here, there is no alternative waiting around the corner," Davis said.

Davis Aiming for Alternative Solutions for Berkshire County Residents

Naturally, a big concern of Davis's is for South County riders. The same press release stated that she will continue working with state and local partners to explore options that preserve high-impact routes and protect South County riders. It should be noted that the proposed changes would significantly reduce South County Routes 2 and 21 and eliminate the 921 Express, which is the direct link between Pittsfield and Great Barrington.

Berkshire County Residents are Encouraged to Attend Upcoming Meetings and Share Their Opinions

Keep in mind that these are just proposed changes at this point. Nothing is a done deal yet. There are a few upcoming meetings for Berkshire County residents to attend and voice any concerns they may have regarding the proposed service reductions. The schedule of meetings is below:

Microsoft Teams Meetings

Thursday, February 19, 2026, at 12:00 PM

Thursday, February 26, 2026, at 6:00 PM

In-Person Meeting

Wednesday, February 25, 2026, at 3:45 PM

Pittsfield Intermodal Transportation Center

1 Columbus Avenue, Pittsfield, MA

More details regarding the meetings can be found here.

In addition to the upcoming meetings, Berkshire residents can submit comments by going here. Also by email at info@berkshirerta.gov, by mail to BRTA, 1 Columbus Ave, Suite 201, Pittsfield, MA 01201, or by phone at (800) 292-2782 ext. 2895.

