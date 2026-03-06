There has been much discussion lately in Berkshire County and in local media about the Berkshire Regional Transit Authority's (BRTA) service reductions. As you can imagine, there's a segment of the local community opposed to the proposed service reductions, including State Representative Leigh Davis. Davis stated the following:

Public transportation is not a luxury in the Berkshires — it is a lifeline. We do not have commuter trains or subways. When bus service is reduced here, there is no alternative waiting around the corner," Davis said.

Get our free mobile app

Davis is pushing for and is looking to explore alternative options instead of cutting service from certain Berkshire routes altogether.

BRTA via Facebook BRTA via Facebook loading...

For those who are opposed and concerned about the proposed changes, there is good news. Following a meeting this past Wednesday, the BRTA advisory board has delayed the vote.

Why is the Vote Delayed?

According to the Berkshire Eagle, the vote is delayed because several members expressed concerns that BRTA had not done enough outreach to leaders in different Berkshire communities to justify adopting the revised schedule. Thus, BRTA is now tasked with soliciting more feedback from municipal leaders throughout the county before the vote can be put back on the table.

Read More: The 7 Most Wanted Fugitives by Massachusetts State Police

To put it plain and simple, there will be no route reductions, at least for now. According to IBerkshires.com, the board will return on March 26 to have more discussions on the route proposal.

The Public Comment Period Has Been Extended

The BRTA has posted on its website that the public comment period about the proposed changes has been extended.

BRTA has extended the proposed route realignment pubic comment period to the close of business on March 21, 2026. To view the 2/19/26 revised proposed route realignments. Comments will be accepted via email, US mail or voicemail.

BRTA Contact Information:

Berkshire Regional Transit Authority

1 Columbus Ave. Suite 201

Pittsfield, MA 01201

(800) 292-BRTA

(413) 499-2782 ext. 2895

Email: info@berkshirerta.gov

Feedback Form

The ’90s Are Back: Let's Look at the Famous Faces Who Made the Decade Iconic Feeling nostalgic for the ’90s? Take a look at the faces and styles that defined the era — back when the world was on the verge of Y2K and social media didn’t exist. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz