Popular Italian Restaurant Closes in New York, More Closures to Come?

New York is very familiar with restaurants closing their doors. TGI Fridays closed locations across the Empire State a few months back including locations in Albany and Bay Shore to name a few. In addition, Red Lobster shut down a couple of locations recently including one in the Bronx and the other in Queensbury. The list of restaurant chain closures is endless. Suffice it to say it's been a tough economic climate over the past few years thus these restaurant companies are forced to trim the fat by closing underperforming locations.

As you may recall the Italian chain eatery Buca di Beppo closed its Colonie location over the summer. Buca had been in business at the Wolf Road spot for 24 years. Just like the other big chain restaurants that weren't able to recover from the pandemic, the family-style Italian eatery had to recently throw in the towel.

I had the pleasure of enjoying a meal at Buca di Beppo's Colonie location a few years back and what stood out to me was the portion size. I did not leave the restaurant hungry that's for sure. I wish I had the opportunity to dine there a few more times before it closed but you know how it goes, life gets in the way.

The good news for Buca di Beppo fans is that according to Eat This, Not That, Buca will continue to operate its remaining restaurants without interruption during its bankruptcy process. The downside to this for New Yorkers is that there are no remaining restaurants of the chain in New York and for folks like myself, nothing in Massachusetts. What are your memories of Buca di Beppo?

