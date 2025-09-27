Iconic Massachusetts Mom & Pop Restaurant Makes Bucket List of Best in the U.S.

Massachusetts is a spectacular place to live. Residents and visitors alike enjoy vast and various landscapes from sandy Cape Cod beaches, to the iconic Boston skyline, and the hidden beauty of the Berkshire mountains. From historic landmarks, legendary sports teams, and an overall great quality of life, folks love living in the Bay State.

A lesser-known fact about Massachusetts is that it's a foodie's dream. From unique and exclusive fine dining experiences to mom-and-pop roast beef shops, fresh seafood, and farm-to-table eateries, there is something for everyone's palate and budget in Massachusetts.

But back to those roast beef shops for a second. These Boston area treats, specifically a "north shore" style roast beef, are not only unique to Massachusetts, but those specific towns and cities north of the state's capital. West of 495, it's really not much of thing.

Within the Boston and North Shore areas, there is often a debate about not only the best spot to grab your roast beef, but also, which is the best way to have your sandwich prepared. However, most folks would say the classic way to order is "three-way" which features rare roast beef, James River BBQ sauce, mayonnaise, and American cheese. Purists will say there is no other way.

Then there is always the debate as to which eatery serves the best roast beef in Massachusetts. One recent publication not only picked their favorite, but put it on a nationwide list of the best in the United States when it comes to tasty treats.

North Shore Massachusetts Restaurant Makes Bucket List of Best in America

MSN recently published a "bucket list" of the best eateries in the United States to get a fast snack. From BBQ pits, to burger joints, hot dog stands, and everything in between, the list highlights mostly "hole in the wall" stops throughout the country. So it's no surprise that a Massachusetts roast beef shop made the list.

Coming in at number 32 on the The Bucket-List Fast Food Spot In Every State For A Tasty Treat, was Bedford House of Roast Beef, in Bedford, MA. Here's what the blog had to say.

As is the case with all the best hole-in-the-wall spots, this sandwich shop looks unassuming, but the food is something to really shout about. Bedford House of Roast Beef has been run by the Barounis family since 1985 and is loved for its classic New England–style roast beef sandwiches – which are served groaning with juicy, thinly sliced roast meat, mayo, cheese and barbecue sauce. Customers praise the fast service, affordable prices and generous portions, as well as the seafood rolls and enormous onion rings.