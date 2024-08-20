Beer Industry Giant Lays Off Almost 200 Massachusetts Employees

Beer Industry Giant Lays Off Almost 200 Massachusetts Employees

photologica

There is a lot to love about living in Massachusetts. From its iconic Cape Cod beaches to the bustling Boston metro area to the peaceful hills of the Berkshires, there is something for everyone in Massachusetts.

Whether you were born and raised in Massachusetts, or are a transplant to the best state in New England, you know all it has to offer.

Massachusetts boasts a strong economy, affordable living, excellent public schools, and an overall high quality of life. The state has been highlighted as one of the best states to live in the U.S. several times, but publications like U.S. News and World Reports, Niche, and CBS News.

A strong economy depends on many factors, but one of the most important factors is a solid job market and one Massachusetts city was named one of the strongest local job markets in the nation.

According to a new study released by WalletHub that looked at the best cities to find a job, Boston, Massachusetts was named one of the strongest local job markets in the country, coming in 10th on the list.

On top of that, Forbes recently published a list of America’s Best Large Employers for 2024 and 18 Massachusetts-based companies made the list.

However one of the world's largest alcoholic beverage companies has announced the closure of a Massachusetts distribution center, causing a large amount of job losses for local employees.

Beer Company Closes Massachusetts Distribution Center Triggering Large Amount of Lay-Offs

 

On Friday Anheisauer-Busch filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification announcing that it would close its AB One distribution location in Medford, Massachusetts.

Scott Olson
loading...

 

The distribution center will close permanently and the move will lay off 193 workers over the first two weeks of November.

 

Instagram/Budweiser
loading...

LOOK: Best Beers From Every State

To find the best beer in each state and Washington D.C., Stacker analyzed January 2020 data from BeerAdvocate, a website that gathers user scores for beer in real-time. BeerAdvocate makes its determinations by compiling consumer ratings for all 50 states and Washington D.C. and applying a weighted rank to each. The weighted rank pulls the beer toward the list's average based on the number of ratings it has and aims to allow lesser-known beers to increase in rank. Only beers with at least 10 rankings to be considered; we took it a step further to only include beers with at least 100 user rankings in our gallery. Keep reading to find out what the best beer is in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C.

Gallery Credit: Angela Underwood

Filed Under: Massachusetts, Boston, Pittsfield, Worcester
Categories: Articles, Local News

More From WSBS 860AM