Beer Industry Giant Lays Off Almost 200 Massachusetts Employees

There is a lot to love about living in Massachusetts. From its iconic Cape Cod beaches to the bustling Boston metro area to the peaceful hills of the Berkshires, there is something for everyone in Massachusetts.

Whether you were born and raised in Massachusetts, or are a transplant to the best state in New England, you know all it has to offer.

Massachusetts boasts a strong economy, affordable living, excellent public schools, and an overall high quality of life. The state has been highlighted as one of the best states to live in the U.S. several times, but publications like U.S. News and World Reports, Niche, and CBS News.

A strong economy depends on many factors, but one of the most important factors is a solid job market and one Massachusetts city was named one of the strongest local job markets in the nation.

According to a new study released by WalletHub that looked at the best cities to find a job, Boston, Massachusetts was named one of the strongest local job markets in the country, coming in 10th on the list.

On top of that, Forbes recently published a list of America’s Best Large Employers for 2024 and 18 Massachusetts-based companies made the list.

However one of the world's largest alcoholic beverage companies has announced the closure of a Massachusetts distribution center, causing a large amount of job losses for local employees.

Beer Company Closes Massachusetts Distribution Center Triggering Large Amount of Lay-Offs

On Friday Anheisauer-Busch filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification announcing that it would close its AB One distribution location in Medford, Massachusetts.

The distribution center will close permanently and the move will lay off 193 workers over the first two weeks of November.

