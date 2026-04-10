With Over 100 Massachusetts Locations, Massive Restaurant Chain is Now Hiring

Massachusetts folks who need a job or some extra cash are invited to apply for a position at Burger King. The fast-food giant recently published a press release regarding its current hiring search.

Burger King® has launched a nationwide hiring search, aiming to bring up to 60,000 new Team Members – from entry level roles to management positions – on board to rule its nearly 6,500 restaurants across the U.S. The push comes on the heels of one of the brand's most transformative periods in years, marked by modernized restaurants, improved operations, and initiatives that put Guests at the forefront. These efforts are driving more Guests to BK restaurants across the country, driving an immediate need for people with a passion for friendliness and hospitality to serve them.

Burger King is really making a push to bring in more families to its restaurants. In addition, the company is making a conscious effort to listen to its customer feedback. You may remember that not too long ago, Burger King's president, Tom Curtis, was giving out his personal cell phone number because he wanted to hear from customers, ex-customers, and guests. He wanted to hear what they liked, didn't like, and what could be improved with the fast-food giant.

With the company making improvements to its operations, modernizing its restaurants, and listening to its guests, the need for new employees who share the company's vision is imperative, which is why the hiring search is on.

Burger King has over 100 locations in Massachusetts, including Pittsfield, Springfield, Worcester, and many more restaurants throughout the Bay State. You can check out the press release by going here, and you can search for jobs at Burger King here.

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