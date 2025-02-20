Popular Burger Chain Makes Sound Decision for Massachusetts Residents

Every once and a while you're going to grab something off the drive-thru menu. With so many things going on these days, it's difficult to make a home-cooked meal every night. While you probably don't want to strive to constantly be eating fast food, every once in a blue moon it's okay and Massachusetts folks understand this. After all, Dunkin' was founded in the Bay State.

If you are looking to grab a quick lunch or dinner, Burger King has an offer going on right now where you can pick three items for $7 or 2 items for $5. The items that are available in these two offers include any of the following: Whopper Junior, Original Chicken Sandwich, Bacon Cheeseburger, Medium Fries, 8-piece Chicken Fries, or a Medium Soft Drink. The technical names of these offers are $5 Duos and $7 Trios and they are valid through spring.

It makes sense that Burger King is doing this as fast food chain prices (like everything else) have increased in price. Offering some decent deals is a great way to keep loyal customers returning while winning back some customers who were priced out due to the increase in the cost of food items.

Burger King in particular has been struggling as of late. Eat This, Not That! reported at the end of January that Burger King's U.S. sales declined 0.4% in the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared with a 6.6% rise in 2023. The site also reported the following regarding Burger King's decline in sales.

The company attributes it [the decline] to "soft demand" in France and "weakness" in China and the Middle East. While they tried to reduce prices, Restaurant Brands CEO Joshua Kobza maintains that aggressive sector-wide promotions made it difficult for their Fiery menu option "to cut through all the value messages in the market."

The nice thing about the $5 Duos and $7 Trios offers is if you're not a tech person, you can order the offers right off of the menu. These offers aren't app or online only deals.

Burger King has several locations throughout Massachusetts including Worcester, Springfield, and Pittsfield to just name a few. You can find a Burger King store near you by using the store locator.

