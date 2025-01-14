Massachusetts Mall Losing Popular Department Store But There’s a Twist
It's no secret that Massachusetts has had its share of retailers closing down stores so companies can continue to operate. In some cases, a company may be struggling so much that it has to fold. While retailers like Stop and Shop and Big Lots are still operating others like Bed Bath and Beyond have completely gone out of business.
A Massachusetts Mall Will Be Saying Goodbye to a Discount Department Store This Spring but There's Good News
It was recently reported from various media sources that the Holyoke Mall will be losing another store this spring but this time there's a twist. Burlington, which is a national off-price department store retailer, and a division of Burlington Coat Factory Warehouse Corporation will be moving out of the Holyoke Mall this spring but won't be closing. The business will be relocating into a new expanded space right down the road from the mall in the former Bed, Bath and Beyond space at 39 Holyoke Street.
Wow!
Burlington prides itself on customers finding great deals in many categories including clothing such as activewear, ladies, juniors, plus, kids, men, coats, beauty, shoes, accessories, baby, and home decor. Burlington also offers clearance sales items along with items under $10. The retailer's slogan is 'Deals. Brands. Wow!'
Relocation Date into the New Massachusetts Store is Coming
An exact date of the relocation hasn't been released at this point but the move will occur this spring. Once a date gets firmed up we will pass the word along. In addition to Holyoke, Burlington has stores in Worcester, Springfield, and 23 other locations in Massachusetts.
