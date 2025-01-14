Massachusetts Mall Losing Popular Department Store But There’s a Twist

It's no secret that Massachusetts has had its share of retailers closing down stores so companies can continue to operate. In some cases, a company may be struggling so much that it has to fold. While retailers like Stop and Shop and Big Lots are still operating others like Bed Bath and Beyond have completely gone out of business.

Get our free mobile app

A Massachusetts Mall Will Be Saying Goodbye to a Discount Department Store This Spring but There's Good News

It was recently reported from various media sources that the Holyoke Mall will be losing another store this spring but this time there's a twist. Burlington, which is a national off-price department store retailer, and a division of Burlington Coat Factory Warehouse Corporation will be moving out of the Holyoke Mall this spring but won't be closing. The business will be relocating into a new expanded space right down the road from the mall in the former Bed, Bath and Beyond space at 39 Holyoke Street.

Wow!

Burlington prides itself on customers finding great deals in many categories including clothing such as activewear, ladies, juniors, plus, kids, men, coats, beauty, shoes, accessories, baby, and home decor. Burlington also offers clearance sales items along with items under $10. The retailer's slogan is 'Deals. Brands. Wow!'

Relocation Date into the New Massachusetts Store is Coming

An exact date of the relocation hasn't been released at this point but the move will occur this spring. Once a date gets firmed up we will pass the word along. In addition to Holyoke, Burlington has stores in Worcester, Springfield, and 23 other locations in Massachusetts.

LOOK: Iconic products released the year you were born American history can often be remembered through our consumer habits. That's why Stacker ranked the iconic products released from the year you were born, starting in 1919. From Slurpees to iPods, this list is a pop culture-infused trip down memory lane. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: 20 Outside-the-Box Uses for Vacant Big-Box Stores When a big-box store shuts down, its closure can significantly affect the local community and its economy. In numerous instances, the emphasis has shifted from traditional retail to more experiential opportunities. Let's explore 20 innovative businesses and services that can make the most of these adaptable spaces. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz