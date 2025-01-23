Discount Retailer Opening 2 Massachusetts Locations

The company formerly known as Burlington Coat Factory is opening a new location in Berkshire County. The company made its name selling discounted coats in a factory style setting more than 50 years ago.

Now known as 'Burlington' Deals. Brands. Wow! offers low priced clothing for men, women, children as well as some home décor stuff.

Burlington

Burlington will open its newest location in Pittsfield, MA this summer.

Slated to open on Aug. 22 in the former Staples location on Hubbard Ave., this should quell the negative reaction locals had to the previous retailer closing.

Staples, which formerly occupied that space, closed on December 14. It was said that the landlord and Staples could not come to an agreement on rent.

The closest Burlington retailer to Berkshire County is in Springfield, MA. The company operates 24 locations in Massachusetts.

A second location of Burlington will open next month as well: A store in the Holyoke Mall is set to reopen in Holyoke Crossing [the former Bed Bath & Beyond] at the end of February. -iberskhires.com

Brick and mortar retail has sure had its struggles recently. The Berkshire Mall has remained empty for years now with now hope of ever re-opening. It seems as though that the rise in e-commerce business has replaced a lot of walk in business, but not all.

Retail closings seem to dominate headlines, but there are definitely retail openings as well. Big Lots recently announced that it would be closing its Pittsfield store as well as many others, but just last year, Kohl's opened a brand new location in Lenox, MA and is doing well.

As far as job openings are concerned, Burlington will have more information forthcoming.

