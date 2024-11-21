Here’s the Busiest Thanksgiving Shopping Day in Massachusetts

Massachusetts residents who have the honor of hosting Thanksgiving this year will have plenty to prepare for. It's always a good idea to have a checklist ready and to pace yourself before the big holiday.

Get our free mobile app

My wife and I have hosted Thanksgiving for years and we like to chip away at our to-do list a little at a time, particularly our shopping list. There's nothing worse than looking for items that are sold out, or, if you're lucky enough to find those items, waiting in long lines with unhappy shoppers and crying kids. I'm sure you have had the same thoughts and have said under your breath "I wish I could be anywhere but here."

When is the Busiest Thanksgiving Shopping Day in Massachusetts?

While it's recommended to prepare early for Turkey Day (11/28/2024) there are always a few people that are going to wait until the last minute to either start or finish their Thanksgiving shopping. As a matter of fact, that's what most people do. According to Kroger, the day before Thanksgiving is the busiest shopping day of the season.

When is the Best Day to Shop for Thanksgiving in Massachusetts?

Okay, so you know which day to stay away from if you want your Thanksgiving shopping trips to be somewhat stress-free. So, when is the best time for Turkey Day shopping?

According to Real Simple, these are the best times and days to go shopping if you are hosting Thanksgiving this year.

Monday before Thanksgiving, an hour before the store closes.

The Saturday before Thanksgiving, right when the store opens

The Saturday before Thanksgiving, an hour before the store closes

Tuesday or Wednesday right when the store opens

There you have it. If you want to shop for Thanksgiving and not be stuck in a busy situation go on one of the aforementioned days and times and you should be all set. With the big city population we have in Massachusetts like Boston, Worcester and Springfield, you'll definitely want to start early.

LOOK: 15 formerly popular foods in America that are rarely eaten today Stacker researched the history of popular foods, from Jell-O salads to Salisbury steak, and highlighted 15 that are no longer widely consumed. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Food and drink items that are highly restricted or banned in the U.S. Stacker explores snacks and other food items banned in the U.S. From tasty cheeses to the famed Scottish dish haggis, these 30 foods aren't welcome in most of the United States. Gallery Credit: Stacker