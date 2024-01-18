BUSTED: Mannequin In Carpool Lane Reminds Massachusetts Of The Law

Yes, someone actually did this and the penalty was huge. When we are speeding or in a rush to get to our destination it's usually our fault, but you gotta give this person some credit. She had the stones to do it, but she left paying a massive fine totaling $490.

In August of last year, someone thought that sticking a mannequin in the passenger seat of their Mercedes would pull the wool over the eyes of the Massachusetts State Police. Wrong.

Mannequin In Carpool Lane Reminds Massachusetts Of The Law

Despite the comical nature of the ruse, the driver probably isn’t laughing. They went home with a fine of at least $490 for the carpool violation. Massachusetts authorities didn’t say if the driver there was cited or not but reports suggest that the minimum fine is just $50 for first-time offenders. -carscoops.com

Massachusetts State Police Say:

Ensuring safety and fairness on our highways is a priority of our members. A Trooper from SP South Boston recently stopped the operator of a Mercedes-Benz who was driving in the HOV lane without the required two occupants. Instead, in an attempt to replicate a second passenger she had strapped in this mannequin.

Let this post serve as a reminder that the HOV lane is reserved for vehicles with two or more HUMAN passengers (mannequins, dogs and imaginary friends don’t count) in order to keep our roads safe and traffic regulations respected. -MSP

Who Can Use The HOV (High Occupancy Vehicle) Lane?

Vehicles with two or more people can use the HOV (carpool) lanes in Massachusetts on I-93 in Boston. The HOV lanes are only open during rush commuting hours. Babies and children do count, and motorcycles can use the HOV lane as well. Examples of these vehicles include who cannot use the lane are semis, RVs, trucks that are towing large items, and motorcycles with trailers.

Mannequins used in Evasion Attempts in the HOV Lane over the years...

