Beloved Retailer Closing Massachusetts Store, Offering Discounts Now

Massachusetts continues to experience store closures. The retail industry isn't what it once was and shopping habits have changed over the years. Companies are cutting their losses and trimming the fat by shutting down underperforming stores. For example, we now know that Stop and Shop will be closing seven of its Massachusetts stores on Oct. 31. The Newton store has already said "adios" as it permanently closed its doors a couple of months ago.

Now, another retailer will be shutting down its Massachusetts store along with all of its other locations as it is moving to a strictly online shopping model and becoming a digital-first brand. Buy Buy Baby in Braintree will be shutting its doors and discounts are already underway.

Here's some information from the company's website regarding the upcoming store closures.

buybuy BABY is transforming into a digital-first brand, focusing all our energy on providing an exceptional online shopping experience. This decision comes after listening closely to you, our incredible customers, and our valued partners. Your feedback has been invaluable in shaping this new chapter. With this shift, we've come to the difficult decision of closing our physical stores before the end of the year. We understand this may be disappointing news, and we want you to know this wasn't a choice we took lightly. All our buybuy BABY physical store locations will begin closing sales on Friday, October 18, 2024. All sales will be final at stores starting on Friday, October 18th. Stores will be accepting buybuy BABY gift cards as payment through Thursday, October 31, 2024. Thereafter gift cards can be redeemed online at buybuybaby.com. Our website will continue operations and customers can continue to shop for all their favorite baby products at buybuybaby.com.

You can check out more faqs regarding the closings by going here.

The Braintree store is located at 160 Granite Street. (781) 630-7488

