An employee of Camp Half Moon in Monterey, MA died by accidental drowning last Sunday, according to the Berkshire County DA's office.

Miguel Rodriguez Perez, a 21-year-old Mexican national, drowned in Lake Buel. Mr. Rodriguez Perez, employed in the Camp Halfmoon kitchen, was swimming with two coworkers in the camp’s designated swimming area.

While swimming from an inflatable water structure to the dock, approximately 20–25 feet away, he submerged about halfway, in water 6–8 feet deep. His coworkers could not locate him.

Approximately 10–20 minutes later, Mr. Rodriguez Perez was found submerged beneath the Camp Halfmoon dock ladder. CPR was immediately administered, and first responders arrived shortly after.

Others on the lake assisted in the search and made a 911 call. Mr. Rodriguez Perez was transported to Fairview Hospital and later airlifted to Hartford Hospital. He was pronounced deceased early on Monday. The Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has taken jurisdiction of the case.

The Berkshire State Police Detective Unit contacted the Consulate General of Mexico in Boston. Monterey Police Department and the Berkshire State Police Detective Unit responded to the scene at 5:47 PM.

For further details on response timing, contact the Monterey Police Department.

Camp Half Moon is a summer camp located in Monterey, Massachusetts, on the shores of Lake Buel. It offers a variety of activities for children, including swimming, sports, arts, and outdoor adventures. Known for its scenic setting, the camp provides a safe, fun environment for youth development and recreation.