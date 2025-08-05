These Mass. Birds Are Surprisingly Harmful

Canada geese are big birds that look harmless, but they can cause trouble in Massachusetts. They live all over the state, especially in places like parks, ponds, golf courses, and lawns near water, such as in Boston, Worcester, or Springfield. They love grassy areas and water because it’s safe from predators and has food like grass and plants.

Canada geese are large birds, averaging 10–14 pounds. Among waterfowl in North America, Canada geese are second only to swans in size. Their long black neck and white cheek markings are particularly distinctive. -mass.gov

I was on a jog on afternoon a few years ago, when one lunged at me. They are super quick and I was unsuspecting of them. The bird did not harm me, but I was now the wiser!

Canada Geese Get Aggressive

These geese can be harmful because they get aggressive, especially in spring (March to May) when they’re protecting their nests or baby goslings. They might hiss, chase, or even bite or hit with their wings, which can hurt people or pets.

Droppings

Their droppings are messy and can carry germs like E. coli or Salmonella, making people sick if they touch it and don’t wash their hands. Geese can also cause falls if you slip on their poop or run from an attack.

Don't Feed 'em!

To stay safe, don’t feed geese - it makes them bold and aggressive. If a goose looks mad (hissing or lowering its head), back away slowly, keep eye contact, and don’t turn your back or run. Avoid nests, especially in spring. You can put up fences or use tall plants to keep geese away from your yard. Wash your hands and shoes after being near geese to avoid germs. By being careful, Massachusetts residents can enjoy parks and stay safe from these surprisingly feisty birds!