In 2021 it was reported that there were only 23 candlepin bowling alleys left in Massachusetts, now there are 49 according to candlepin101.com. Although the effort to restore candlepin alleys across the state has been a success, Pittsfield, MA, for example, has lost three locations since 2016 (although one did get remade as a ten pin alley).

I grew up in a family of very good candlepin bowlers. Many in my family averaged over one hundred, which sounds low if you're used to ten pin bowling. The two games are different.

Candlepin bowling was invented in Worcester, Massachusetts in 1880 by a man named Justin White. Unlike ten-pin bowling, candlepin uses smaller balls, thinner pins, and allows three rolls per frame, making it unique and challenging. Candlepin bowling's popularity has waned, but Massachusetts remains the heart of candlepin culture for sure.

The decline of candlepin bowling stems from various things. Urban development and rising real estate costs have led to the closure of historic alleys, replaced by condominiums or commercial spaces (cannabis here in Pittsfield). The younger generation embracing digital entertainment over something more antiquated is a major factor as well.

To add to the attraction, some candlepin lanes over the years have added glow night bowling, music, and more. On the contrary, nostalgic charm is now added appeal to going candlepin bowling in Massachusetts.

Candlepin is a very challenging game and no one has ever bowled a perfect 300 score which consists of 12 strikes in a row. The highest sanctioned candlepin score is 245, achieved in 1984 (Ralph Semb, Erving, Massachusetts) and again on May 13, 2011 (Chris Sargent, Haverhill, Massachusetts).

Massachusetts is home to the second oldest bowling alley in the U.S.

Shelburne Falls Bowling Alley in Shelburne Falls, MA opened in 1906.