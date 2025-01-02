Massachusetts Residents Need to Check Their Holiday Candy Now

The holidays have come and gone and families throughout Massachusetts have received many new goodies to enjoy. Some folks received new televisions, cell phones, toys, dolls, snowblowers, and the list goes on. In addition, many families received some treats in their stockings. I was pumped when Reese's peanut butter trees and Snickers trees arrived in my stocking this year. I must have been extra good in 2024.

Massachusetts Residents Should Be Aware of a Chocolate Bar That Has Been Added to the Recall List

If you have some holiday candy hanging around the house you may want to check it out as there is a particular chocolate bar that has been added to the recall list. According to the FDA, Gardners Candies has recalled 1.25-ounce packages of Gardners Candies brand Cappuccino Meltaway Bars because they may contain undeclared tree nuts (cashews). If you are allergic or sensitive to tree nuts you'll want to avoid consuming this product immediately.

The FDA reports the recalled products were distributed nationwide beginning 09/01/2024 via retail stores and mail orders. No illnesses have been reported at this time and the product has been temporarily suspended from production.

With all the candy that is purchased and gifted to people during the holidays, there's little doubt that someone in Massachusetts, whether it's Boston, Springfield, Worcester, etc. received these candy bars as a gift.

If you received the chocolate bars, contact Gardners Candies corporate office for a replacement at 1-800-242-2639. You can find more details about the recall by going here.

