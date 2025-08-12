Cannabis Could Become Illegal Again In Mass. In 2026

Once the genie is out of the bottle, it's hard to put it back. Isn't that the way the saying goes? At the same time President Trump made headlines for considering making marijuana a Schedule III drug (down from a Schedule I), some in Massachusetts want to make it illegal again!

Marijuana has been legal for recreational use in Massachusetts since voters approved it in 2016. Sales started in 2018. The pandemic

slowed it down in 2020. But now, there's talk about making it illegal again.

This could happen through a citizen-led ballot initiative. This month, a group filed petitions to roll back the laws. If successful, it would end recreational sales and home growing. People could still possess small amounts without big penalties, but buying from stores would stop. Medical marijuana would stay legal, though with stricter rules on THC levels.

Would this affect recreational or medical cannabis?

This targets recreational cannabis, not medical use. It relates to amounts because the proposal keeps possession of under one ounce as a minor civil issue, like before legalization. Over one ounce but under two would get a $100 fine. Anything more could be criminal again.

How likely is this really to happen?

Why is this a possibility now? The petitions were filed on August 6, aiming for the 2026 ballot. Supporters want to restore older rules, maybe due to concerns about youth access or the black market. But it's a long process: they need attorney general approval, then over 75,000 signatures, and more steps. Polls show most people (65%) like legalization, so it might not pass.

Proposed laws and constitutional amendments must go through a long process to make it to the statewide election ballot in November 2026.

First, the attorney general’s office must review whether the petitions meet certain constitutional requirements to be filed with the Secretary of the Commonwealth. They will announce whether it’s been approved for certification on Sept. 3. -telegram.com

How much tax money does cannabis sales bring in?

Since legalization, Massachusetts has collected about $1.32 billion in state tax revenue from cannabis sales through May 2025. This includes excise and sales taxes. In fiscal year 2024 alone, it was $272 million. The money funds schools, transportation, and programs for youth and equity in the industry. Legal weed brings jobs and money, making a full ban unlikely soon.