At times, some Massachusetts laws seem a bit crazy. Antiquated rules surrounding facial hair, sleeping nude, and even how you're allowed to sing the national anthem are still on the books in Massachusetts. However, many of the laws in Massachusetts, as overbearing as they might seem, are in place to help protect people and keep its residents safe.

Despite the laws, Massachusetts is a great place to live, and its residents are proud to call it home. There are many reasons to love the Bay State, but the laws surrounding the protection of our environment rank as one of the top reasons people love living here.

While Massachusetts residents are not required by law to recycle, it is highly encouraged across the state. Massachusetts has a recycling rate of 52% when considering all container and consumer packaging, ranking it among the top states in the US. The national average is a dismal 32%. This includes recycling rates for materials like plastic bottles, cans, and paper.

Recently, Massachusetts municipalities have been reminding residents of items they cannot recycle, and some of the items might surprise you.

The biggest offenders of recycling contamination are commonly found household items.

Plastic Bags - No plastic bags of any kind are recyclable in Massachusetts

Clothing or Linens - Use donation programs to dispose of unwanted clothing, towels, etc.

Hazardous Items - Chemicals, propane tanks, batteries, sharps.

Food or Liquid - All recyclable containers must be emptied and rinsed.

Tanglers - No hoses, wires, chains, or electronic cords.

RecycleSmart has a search tool on their website where Massachusetts residents can enter specific items they are looking to recycle to see if it's acceptable to do so.