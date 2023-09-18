Can’t Watch This Classic Halloween Movie? YouTube to the Rescue

One thing I loved about Halloween as a kid was all of the fun shows and movies related to the holiday. I got into Horror movies at a very young age and embraced such films as "Friday the 13th," "A Nightmare on Elm Street," and "Halloween" to name a few. Speaking of "Halloween," I was such a fan of the movie that I used to walk around my neighborhood in the full Michael Myers outfit. I guess it wasn't that strange to do that around Halloween. The strange thing about me doing it is I would dress up as the character during other parts of the year as well. Oh well, it's the simple things in life that keep me entertained...lol.

'It's the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown' is a Favorite of Mine but it Won't be on Traditional TV This Year. Oh No!

It wasn't all about blood, guts, and stabbing for me though. I also really enjoyed watching the Peanuts special "It's the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown" when it would come on cable and/or regular broadcast television. Speaking of that, just like last year, you won't be able to watch the classic Peanuts special on broadcast or cable television this year as Apple TV+ has gobbled up the special and made it an exclusive for the streaming service.

If I Don't Have an Apple TV+ Subscription is There Any Other Way I Can Watch the Peanuts Special?

According to Good Housekeeping, last year, Apple TV+ made "It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" available to stream for free to non-subscribers for a few days at the end of the month. So far, Apple has not made any announcements about showing the special to non-subscribers. If you aren't planning on subscribing to Apple TV+ anytime soon, there are two ways you can watch it which is via physical media be it DVD or Blue Ray. Amazon has it available on DVD for about $10.00 or you can watch it in 11 separate clips on YouTube. If Apple TV+ does make the special available to non-subscribers this year, we'll let you know.

