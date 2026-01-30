Cape Cod Potato Chips Announces Closure of Last Massachusetts Location

Massachusetts is famous for a lot of things. Plymouth Rock, The Boston Tea Party, great sports teams, and terrible drivers. In addition to all those staples (and stereotypes), there is also a ton of great food products that come out of the Bay State and we're not just talking baked beans and Boston cream donuts.

Several famous food companies call Massachusetts home. Some started here as small companies and have since expanded and some have keep their manufacturing right here at home.

Unfortunately, one company that has been a Massachusetts staple for decades are closing the doors of their Massachusetts location.

Cape Cod Potato Chips is a snack food company most famously known for its brand of kettle-cooked potato chips. The company has long been headquartered in Hyannis, Massachusetts, on Cape Cod where for years, prior to covid, visitors could take factory tours daily. However, that is all coming to an end.

The plant, which produces Cape Cod Potato Chips and Kettle Brand chips, will cease operations at it's Hyannis location after nearly 40 years.

Campbell’s, parent company since 2018, said that the chips will continue to be made at plants in other parts of the U.S. nothing that the Hyannis location only produces about four percent of product.

The Hyannis currently employs 49 people who Campbell's say will receive separation benefits and job placement support.