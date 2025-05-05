Cape Cod, Massachusetts Beach Continues 3-Year Ban on Popular Item

After another long New England winter, Massachusetts residents are ramping up for the vacation season and planning their summer getaways.

The majority of U.S. families start to plan their summer vacations in the months of February, March, and April and many of those folks are heading to Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

Not only do Massachusetts residents seek summer fun on Cape Cod, but visitors from all over the world flock to the beaches and islands of the eastern peninsula. According to the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce over 26 million people visit the sandy shores annually. Just domestic tourism spending alone brings in $1.37 billion into the Barnstable County economy. Even folks who are just making a day trip to Cape Cod spend $200 per travel party, per day.

With over 560 miles of sandy shoreline and over 130 beaches, visitors to the Massachusetts vacation mecca have plenty of options to sunbathe and take in a fun, family beach day. However, in 2023, one Cape Cod beach decided to prohibit a popular cooler item from its shores, and it will continue that ban in 2025.

This Cape Cod, Massachusetts Beach Continues Alcohol Ban in Summer 2025

Cahoon Hollow Beach in Wellfleet, Massachusetts, has announced it will be enforcing an alcohol ban this summer. According to information from the town, the new rules are part of an effort to cut down on "drunken visitors and other problematic issues that have surfaced in recent years."

The Cape Cod National Seashore has agreed to make regulation changes in the Cahoon Hallow Beach area (north and south) for the prohibition of consumption of an alcoholic beverage and the possessions of an open container of an alcoholic beverage

In 2023, the town noted that the beach has seen a 20 percent increase in visitors over the past five years, leading to the decision to prohibit alcohol May 20 through Sept. 10.