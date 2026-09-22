A Berkshire County tax service that has been in business for decades is saying goodbye to its customers.

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I recently received a letter in the mail, as I have been a customer of Carolyn's Tax Service in Adams for years. The letter stated the following from Carolyn.

After 53 years of preparing tax returns, I have made the decision to retire. I am deeply grateful for the trust you have placed in me throughout the years. It has truly been a privilege to serve as your tax preparer. While I am stepping away from my practice, I will always cherish the relationships and friendships that have developed along the way. It is now time for me to pursue my personal interests and hobbies in this next chapter of my life.

What's Going to Happen to the Space Where Carolyn's Tax Service Currently Operates?

Carolyn's Tax Service will no longer be in operation by the end of 2026, but Lighten Tax Services (which currently operates Adirondack Payroll Services in Pittsfield) will take over the space at 1 Berkshire Square/Berkshire Mill in Adams.

About Lighten Tax Services and Next Steps

Lighten Tax Services is run by Amber Lighten and Steph Lighten and together have almost 40 years of Financial Services Experience. Existing customers of Carolyn's Tax Service should have received a letter in the mail from Lighten Tax Services. In the letter, Lighten Tax Services states that they are committed to serving Carolyn's clients in tax preparation and service, and they welcome Carolyn's clients to their practice.

If you Have Questions or Want More Information About Lighten Tax Services

For existing customers of Carolyn's Tax Service who want to transfer over to Lighten Tax Services or have any questions for the folks at Lighten Tax Services, they can call (413) 743-5609 (Office), (413) 553-3547 (Direct), or email: steph@lightentax.com