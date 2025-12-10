Carrie Underwood at Tanglewood Sparks Mixed Reactions in Berkshire County

Tanglewood just announced that eight-time Grammy winner Carrie Underwood is going to perform on August 29, 2026 and the response from Berkshire County was divided on our Facebook page.

While many local fans celebrated the news, calling it a big "yes" when asked if they were gonna get tickets to the show, others expressed concerns about her recent political associations, including her performance at President Trump's 2025 inauguration.

"Was Tanglewood that interested in attracting the MAGA crowd? Or just short on a list of available performers"? wrote Tony Blair on Facebook.

Others didn't even mention politics - "Can't wait!!! LOVE HER!!!" said Angela Roberts.

Carrie Underwood at Trump's Inauguration

For Underwood, this isn't new territory. The country star has largely avoided explicitly endorsing political candidates throughout her career, though her decision to perform at Trump's inauguration drew both praise and criticism.

When she agreed to perform at the inauguration, Underwood framed it not as a political endorsement, but as a patriotic gesture. "I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration," she said in a statement. "I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future." -people.com

Tickets for Carrie Underwood's Tanglewood debut go on sale Friday, December 12 at 10am. The show will take place at the Koussevitzky Music Shed at 7pm. Tickets can be purchased by calling 888-266-1200 or visiting tanglewood.org.

At the end of the day - I think it'll be a great show and it's a win for Berkshire County.